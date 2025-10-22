Lennox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $245.8 million.…

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $245.8 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had net income of $6.98 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.69 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.75 to $23.25 per share.

