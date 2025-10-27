Legget & Platt: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of…

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $127.1 million.

The Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

Legget & Platt expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.1 billion.

