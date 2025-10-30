LCI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $62.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.97 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $962.8 million.

