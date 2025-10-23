Lazard: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $71.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $71.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $770.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $724.7 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.