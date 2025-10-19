Law School Admissions: A Month-By-Month Guide

Applying to law school takes time, money and focus — not unlike law school itself. Getting an early start reduces…

Getting an early start reduces headaches and hard decisions down the line. If you’re planning to apply to law school for admission next year, here’s a helpful timeline of the work ahead.

January — March

Because the LSAT and law school application process can feel like a slog, it’s crucial to commit early and wholeheartedly. First, do preliminary research and reflect on the costs and benefits of law school and whether it will help you achieve your life goals.

To stay focused when you face setbacks, make a balanced list of reasons you’re applying to law school. If you’re in college, focus on performing well in the spring semester to boost your GPA and secure good recommendation letters. Line up summer plans that shine on your resume.

Determine which standardized test you plan to take. Most applicants take the LSAT, but the GRE, GMAT or JD-Next may make sense for some individuals.

April — June

Preparing for the LSAT can take multiple months, so if you’re working full time or anticipate a busy summer, it’s best to start in the spring.

By starting early, you’ll have time to recalibrate your approach if your progress stalls or you hit a speed bump. Try out different resources like self-study materials, a class or personal tutor, or an online app. Use consistent, focused practice to build skills and overcome your weaknesses.

Unless you’re taking summer classes, submit transcript request forms through the Law School Admission Council’s Credential Assembly Service after registering for your LSAC account. Remember to request transcripts from every institution you attended, including college classes taken over the summer or in high school.

July

Anticipate that you may need to take the LSAT multiple times. If you start studying in the spring, you might aim to take the LSAT in August with backup dates in September, October and November.

Register early for your preferred test dates, especially if you plan to take the test in person. If you require testing accommodations, submit that request several weeks before your test so that it is processed in time.

August

Besides your LSAT, consider getting your resume into shape once your summer plans wrap up. You might also start sketching out ideas for your personal statement.

Summer can also be a good time to visit law schools, particularly if you’re considering schools in unfamiliar locations.

Email potential recommenders, since summer is less busy for professors and employers. Give them a month, or at least a couple of weeks, to submit their letters. Provide clear instructions and offer to suggest ideas for the letters, but don’t write the letters yourself.

September

Put together a target list of schools based on your LSAT score and grades. The list should include a few safety schools, some reaches and several midrange schools where your odds look decent but not assured.

Most law schools open their applications by September. Be sure to carefully read the application, because short-answer questions and supplemental essay prompts may change year to year. Compile a list of requirements for each target school.

Read through each school’s character and fitness questions to determine if you will need to write an addendum. Sometimes a school even requires disclosure of traffic tickets.

Start your personal statement so that you have plenty of time to revise, reflect and get feedback. Consider topics for supplemental essays that would apply to multiple schools’ prompts.

October

Complete your personal statement, along with your other application materials. Review an application checklist to make sure you’re not missing anything.

Many law schools are offering early decision options, with deadlines as early as Nov. 1. Even for regular applications, aim to submit by November to due to the rolling admissions cycle. As applications pile up in admissions officers’ inboxes, you don’t want yours lost in the shuffle.

November

Applicants are often so focused on applying to their top choices that they don’t realize how much time each extra application takes. Many have extra questions, such as a prompt asking about your interest in the school.

Prioritize the schools you are most interested in, but take your time to complete and double-check each application to avoid careless errors.

If you’re applying to a school that uses interviews with either live or recorded questions, schedule your interview when prompted and practice ahead of time.

December

If you still have outstanding applications, be sure to get them in. Although application deadlines vary, applying before the winter holidays will give you your best odds.

Rolling admission is less of a factor for online and flexible programs and less-selective schools, so procrastinators still have options.

If you have any questions about the process or need to update your application due to a life change like a promotion or change in employment, send a concise, courteous email.

Application decisions usually arrive between December and April, depending on when you applied, among other factors. Don’t take a long wait as a bad sign.

The Next Year

Deposit deadlines to hold your place at a law school are usually around April.

If you receive competing offers, consider visiting the schools you are strongly considering. Don’t be afraid to try scholarship negotiations if your merit scholarships vary.

If you’re on a waitlist for a school you’d like to go to, follow any instructions and deadlines to remain on the list. Usually, you should send an update and letter of continued interest by April. Waitlists move the most in the weeks after deposit deadlines, but it is still possible to be accepted as late as the first week of classes.

Once you have settled on a law school, use the summer before the first year to get settled and prepare for what’s ahead.

Congratulations — your legal career is about to begin!

