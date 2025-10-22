Lam Research: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.57 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $5.32 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.5 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRCX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.