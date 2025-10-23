Ladder Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported profit of $19.2 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported profit of $19.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 25 cents per share.

The commercial real estate mortgage origination and finance company posted revenue of $101.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.4 million.

