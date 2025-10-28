Labcorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 28, 2025, 7:00 AM

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $261.1 million.

The Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.56 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Labcorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.15 to $16.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LH

