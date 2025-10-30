L3Harris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $462 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.46. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were $2.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $5.66 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.53 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share.

