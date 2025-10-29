Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $615 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $615 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago posted revenue of $6.24 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.25 billion.

Kraft Heinz expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.57 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KHC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.