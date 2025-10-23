Knowles: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported profit of $17.4 million in its…

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported profit of $17.4 million in its third quarter.

The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $152.9 million in the period.

