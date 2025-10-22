Knight-Swift: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.9 million.…

PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Knight-Swift expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 40 cents.

