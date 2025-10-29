KLA: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.12 billion.…

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.12 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had profit of $8.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.55 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $3.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $7.92 to $9.48.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.08 billion to $3.38 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

