Kirby: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Wednesday reported profit of $92.5 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.65 per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $871.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEX

