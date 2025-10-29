Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Kirby: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Kirby: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 29, 2025, 7:17 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Wednesday reported profit of $92.5 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.65 per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $871.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up