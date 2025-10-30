Kellanova: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $309 million. On a per-share basis,…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $309 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The the maker of Pringles and other snacks posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on K at https://www.zacks.com/ap/K

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.