KBR: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $115 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $115 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.78 to $3.88 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.75 billion to $7.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KBR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.