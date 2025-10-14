Karooooo Ltd.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $13.8 million. The Singapore-based…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $13.8 million.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $76.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.5 million.

