Kansas City Life: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Friday reported profit…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Friday reported profit of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The insurance company posted revenue of $123.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KCLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KCLI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.