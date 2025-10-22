Kaiser: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported net income of…

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported net income of $39.5 million in its third quarter.

The Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had net income of $2.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.86 per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $843.5 million in the period.

