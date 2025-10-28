Kadant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $27.7 million. The…

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to $2.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The equipment supplier for the papermaking and paper recycling industries posted revenue of $271.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Kadant expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $280 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Kadant expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.05 to $9.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion.

