K12: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $68.8 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $620.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $614.6 million.

K12 expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.48 billion to $2.56 billion.

