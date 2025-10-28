JetBlue: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported a…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $143 million in its third quarter.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

