ITT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $126.9 million. The…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $126.9 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $999.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $977.3 million.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.62 to $6.68 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.