Itron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $65.6 million.

The Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $581.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $576.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Itron expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.15 to $2.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $555 million to $565 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.84 to $6.94 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion.

