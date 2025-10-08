Is This My Bank or a Scammer? Four Red Flags to Watch For

Fraud continues to surge across the U.S., with criminals employing increasingly elaborate schemes to steal your savings. Consumers reported losing…

Fraud continues to surge across the U.S., with criminals employing increasingly elaborate schemes to steal your savings.

Consumers reported losing over $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, a 25% increase from the previous year, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission.

And criminals have increased their success rate. In 2024, 38% of fraud reports resulted in financial losses, up from 27% just the year prior.

Bank impersonation scams are some of the most widespread and effective fraud schemes out there. They typically begin with a text message, email or phone call from someone claiming to be from your bank, alerting you to a suspicious transaction or seeking to verify personal account information. In a bank scam, the fraudster’s goal is to either gain access to your bank account or convince you to unwittingly move your money into an account they control.

Experts say artificial intelligence and years of practice have allowed fraudsters to develop bank impersonation scams that have become more sophisticated than ever.

One of the best ways to avoid falling victim to a bank scam is by identifying red flags that indicate the person you’re communicating with isn’t who they say they are.

Signs You’re Talking to a Scammer, Not Your Bank

Fraudsters can be convincing, but they tend to make requests that your bank would never make, especially over a text message or phone call.

They Ask for Your Password, PIN or One-Time Passcodes

Banks have various ways of verifying your identity, and none of them involves your confirming your online banking password, debit card PIN or the passcode you receive as part of a two-step verification process when logging in.

“Banks typically won’t call you and then ask you for your one-time passcode or full Social Security number, things like that,” says Jen Martin, head of banking fraud and disputes at Citizens Bank.

Your bank will often need to ask some questions to confirm your identity, but this occurs when you call it. If you get a call from someone claiming to work at your bank and they start asking for personal information, it’s best to hang up the phone and then call your bank using the number on the back of your debit card.

“It’s better to call us and validate that it’s a real call,” Martin says.

They Give You a Time Limit or Create a Sense of Urgency

Fraudsters often try to cause you to act out of fear or panic. They may tell you that if you don’t act within a specified amount of time, you’ll lose your money or your account will be locked. Banks won’t rush you, and they won’t give you deadlines, experts say.

“First of all, don’t panic. I can’t urge that enough,” says Darius Kingsley, head of consumer banking practices at JPMorgan Chase. “We see this all the time that people will panic and try to take action right away.”

They Ask You to Help with Fraud Investigations

An increasingly popular tactic used by fraudsters is to tell a customer that they work in the bank’s fraud department and are investigating potential wrongdoing by employees at your bank’s branch. They will often try to convince you that your account is at risk, and they’ll warn you not to say anything about it to anyone at your bank.

Experts say banks won’t ask to you assist with fraud investigations or to transfer money to “protect” your funds. A bank representative also won’t ask you to keep a secret. If you reported an unauthorized transaction, they may ask for details of that particular transaction.

They Ask You to Move Your Money

Scammers may try to convince you that your account has been compromised and you need to move your money into a different account to protect it. Unfortunately, the other account is one that the fraudster controls.

Kingsley says fraudsters often try to gain access to another bank account at your bank without the owner of that account realizing it. Then they ask you to move money into it and immediately transfer your funds out of the bank to another account that can’t be traced.

“A bank will never ask you to move money or pay yourself,” says Kingsley. “Those are really the heart of how bank impersonation scams work.”

This type of scam is particularly costly for the victim, because banks are not required to refund money lost to fraud if you authorized the transaction.

Favorite Tricks That Fraudsters Use

The most potent bank scams involve fraudsters using multiple tactics to make them appear to be an actual employee of the bank.

“Usually when you layer on a couple different things, it’s very, very effective to people,” says Kingsley.

Some examples of those layers include:

— Spoofing your bank’s phone number. When scammers call you, the number that shows up on your phone may appear to be the same number of your local branch or the bank’s customer service line. If you question the caller’s legitimacy, they’ll tell you to look up the bank’s number and compare it with the one on your phone. Experts suggest hanging up and calling your bank’s number if a call feels suspicious.

— Sending you fake statements. With the help of AI, scammers can create what appear to be official documents from your bank. They may send you a bank statement with the institution’s logo, and it may also show an account balance that matches yours.

— Transferring you to a ‘supervisor’ or fraud department. A scam can often become more believable if more than one voice is involved. The fraudster who initially calls may tell you they need to transfer you to a higher-ranking official or a different department, giving the appearance of a professional workplace.

