Is the New Chime Credit Card Worth It?

If you’re working on building or rebuilding your credit, you may have stumbled upon Chime. Chime is a fintech company that offers banking services, which now includes a rewards credit card.

What Is the Chime Card?

The Chime Card is a secured credit card, but unlike traditional secured cards, Chime requires cardholders pay their balances in full every month. This encourages positive money habits and helps consumers with thin credit histories build credit without accruing interest.

Now, you may have heard about or even have Chime’s Credit Builder Card, but this is a different card. Chime is phasing out the Credit Builder so the Chime Card can be the “standard credit experience for all new members,” according to email correspondence with a Chime representative.

The Chime Card keeps the same secured structure of the Credit Builder, with one big upgrade: Cardholders can now earn unlimited 1.5% cash back in rotating categories such as restaurants, groceries, gas, cable, internet and phone service. Cardholders will receive communication via Chime every quarter letting them know their new spend categories. It’s worth noting, though, that in order to receive rewards, you must have Chime+ status. Thankfully, this doesn’t mean extra fees. You just need to receive direct deposits to your Chime checking account.

With Chime+ status, you’ll also have access to:

— 3.75% annual percentage yield on high-yield savings accounts

— Overdraft protection

— Early access to pay

— Priority support

Options for Current Cardholders

In the coming weeks and months, the Chime Card will become available to existing members. If you’re a current cardholder of the Chime Credit Builder, you can keep your existing card or eventually upgrade with no disruption. If you decide to upgrade, you’ll be able to do so directly in the app.

You aren’t required to upgrade, but there’s no downside. You’ll keep all of your current benefits but now will also be able to earn cash back rewards.

Is the Chime Card Worth It?

One of the major draws of the Chime Card (and previously the Chime Credit Builder Card) is that it doesn’t require a credit check to apply. This can really help consumers who have a poor credit score and are unable to get approved for traditional financial products.

There are also no monthly fees or overdraft penalties. Since Chime is a fintech company, consumers have the benefits of nontraditional banking. Just remember that also means no brick-and-mortar branches.

If you’re already a Chime member, the Chime Card is an excellent way to build or rebuild your credit. If you’re not a member, it may seem cumbersome to open a new checking account if you already use another bank.

The Chime Card works best for consumers who will do all or most of their banking with Chime.

Alternatives to the Chime Card

Understandably, some consumers may not want to open a Chime checking account and sign up for direct deposit in order to use the card. Also, Chime doesn’t offer unsecured credit cards, so your card is unable to grow with you.

Other issuers, like Capital One and Discover, offer secured credit cards that earn rewards, don’t require additional commitment and you can eventually upgrade your card after several months of responsible use.

— Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card. The Quicksilver Secured earns 1.5% cash back on every purchase and 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. There’s also no annual fee.

— Discover it® Secured Credit Card. The Discover it® Secured earns 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. It also charges no annual fee.

The Chime Card is a solid option for consumers who want to build or rebuild their credit. But it’s not the only option, and consumers should do their research before deciding which card they want.

originally appeared on usnews.com