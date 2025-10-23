Iridium: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $37.1…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $37.1 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $226.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224 million.

