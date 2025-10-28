IQVIA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $331 million.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $331 million.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.07 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.85 to $11.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.15 billion to $16.25 billion.

