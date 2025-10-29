Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $129 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $129 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.15 per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $157 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.5 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals expects full-year revenue in the range of $875 million to $900 million.

