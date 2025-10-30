Invesco Mortgage Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Thursday reported profit of $53.5 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Thursday reported profit of $53.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 58 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $72.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.6 million.

