InterDigital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $67.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $164.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, InterDigital expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.38 to $1.63.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $144 million to $148 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

InterDigital expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.57 to $14.83 per share, with revenue ranging from $820 million to $824 million.

