Intel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The world’s largest chipmaker posted revenue of $13.65 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Intel said it expects revenue in the range of $12.8 billion to $13.8 billion.

