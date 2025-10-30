Live Radio
Integra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2025, 6:08 AM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $402.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $414.8 million.

