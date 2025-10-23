Integer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $39.7…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $39.7 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $467.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $465.8 million.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.29 to $6.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion.

