Insteel Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 16, 2025, 6:47 AM

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported profit of $14.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $177.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41 million, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $647.7 million.

