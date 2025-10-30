Ingram Micro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (INGM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $99.5…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (INGM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $99.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The provider of information technology products and services posted revenue of $12.6 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ingram Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $14 billion to $14.35 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

