Infosys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BANGALORE, India (AP) — BANGALORE, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $839 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bangalore, India-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

