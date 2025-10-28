Independent Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $17.5 million.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $81.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $57.3 million, missing Street forecasts.

