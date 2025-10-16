Independent Bank Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $34.3 million.…

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $34.3 million.

The bank, based in Hanover, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $335.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $243.7 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

