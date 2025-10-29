Independence Realty Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, said it had funds from operations of $70 million, or 29 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $6.9 million, or 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, posted revenue of $167.1 million in the period.

Independence Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.17 to $1.18 per share.

