Incyte: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $424.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $2.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

