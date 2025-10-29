Impinj: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its third…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its third quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $96.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Impinj expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $90 million to $93 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

