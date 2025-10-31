Imperial Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $391.4…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $391.4 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $8.75 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.11 billion.

