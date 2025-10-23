Imax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $20.7 million. On…

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $20.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The entertainment technology company posted revenue of $106.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.4 million.

