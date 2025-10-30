Illumina: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $150 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $150 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.65 to $4.75 per share.

