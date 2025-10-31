IF Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Friday reported net income of $1.4 million…

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Friday reported net income of $1.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Watseka, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The savings and loan holding company posted revenue of $12.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IROQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IROQ

