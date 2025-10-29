Idex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $127.8 million. The…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $127.8 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $878.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $858.4 million.

Idex expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.86 to $7.91 per share.

