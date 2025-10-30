IdaCorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $124.4 million. The…

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $2.26 per share.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $2.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $524.4 million in the period.

IdaCorp expects full-year earnings to be $5.80 to $5.90 per share.

