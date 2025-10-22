Icon PLC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.4 million. The Dublin 18, Ireland-based…

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.4 million.

The Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $13.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.05 billion to $8.1 billion.

