ICF: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $23.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $465.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.3 million.

